Mane says he will listen to Senegalese people on Liverpool decision

Reuters 04 Jun, 2022

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane said he will listen to the Senegalese people while deciding his future at the Premier League club amid speculation that he could leave Anfield with just a year remaining on his current contract.

Mane, who has been linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich, earlier said that he would announce a decision following last weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, which Liverpool lost 1-0.

Speaking ahead of Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin on Saturday, the 30-year-old told reporters that he had seen an online poll that showed a majority of his compatriots were in favour of a summer move.

“Like everyone else, I’m on social media and I see the comments,” said Mane.

“Isn’t it between 60-70% of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon. Don’t be in a hurry because we will see this together. The future will tell us.”

Salah would trade personal awards to replay Champions League final

Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and has been an integral part of Juergen Klopp’s side, winning the 2018-19 Champions League and the league title the following season.

He also helped Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup double last season, contributing 23 goals in all competitions.

Klopp last month refused to discuss Mane’s future, saying he would be a success wherever he played.

