SSGC offers immediate solution to ensure supply of cheap electricity

KARACHI: An urgent appeal advertisement was published in sections of the media requesting supply of 130 mmcfd indigenous gas to K-Electric for the sake of supplying cheaper electricity to the industries of Karachi.

In the current scenario wherein supplies of indigenous gas have witnessed a sharp decline in the SSGC’s franchise areas, the SSGC is ready to offer an immediate solution to the concerns raised by our industrial bodies.

The SSGC is supplying approximately 220 mmcfd gas to the Captive Power units in its franchise areas out of which a substantial chunk is being consumed by the units producing electricity and selling to the national grid and earning millions.

These volumes can be diverted to the KE. Resultantly, the entire industry and public in general will eventually benefit from cheap electricity.

The SSGC therefore appeals to the federal government to take an appropriate decision and requested KE and industrial bodies to join hands with the SSGC in this noble and ingenious cause.

