Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (June 03, 2022)....
Recorder Report 04 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (June 03, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 02-06-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        21,500        180        21,680        22,180       -500/-
Equivalent
40 kgs           23,041        193        23,234        23,770       -536/-
===========================================================================

