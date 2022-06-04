Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (June 03, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 02-06-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 21,500 180 21,680 22,180 -500/- Equivalent 40 kgs 23,041 193 23,234 23,770 -536/- ===========================================================================

