ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Jun 03, 2022
Technology

Futures slide after Musk’s warning on economy

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, fueling fresh worries that aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tip the economy into a recession.

Tesla Inc shares fell 3.4% in premarket trading after Musk said he wants to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric-car maker, and warned about the economy in an email to executives seen by Reuters. read more

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures turned negative and were last down 79.25 points, or 0.61%.

“Musk has a tendency to say exactly what he thinks and believes, and he does have a fair point,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

“Although the Fed thinks a soft landing is possible, I do think there are some warning signs in the economy. The question is will they be able to act as aggressively as they need to Musk doesn’t think that they’re going to be able to without putting the economy into a deep recession.”

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon earlier this week described the challenges facing the U.S. economy as akin to a “hurricane”.

Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk’s ‘return to office’ directive

Wall Street’s main indexes have sold off sharply this year, with the Nasdaq shedding over 20% so far this year on growing recession fears as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates aggressively to combat soaring inflation.

At 05:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 92 points, or 0.28% and S&P 500 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.38%.

Elon Musk Tesla Fiona Cincotta U.S. stock index

