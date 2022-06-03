ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
Pakistan

Imran on dangerous mission, says Sharjeel

NNI 03 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has strongly reacted to Imran Khan’s statement and said that Imran Niazi was moving towards a dangerous mission for the sake of power and had crossed all limits.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said in his Twitter message that Imran Khan is speaking the language of our enemies. His campaign and agenda is to defame and blackmail our institutions.

The Provincial Minister added that Pakistanis would never allow Imran Khan to harm our country. He said that the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said: ‘there is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan.’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan Sharjeel Inam Memon Provincial Minister for Information

