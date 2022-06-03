Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed Sindh IGP

KARACHI: The federal government has approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, local channel reported.

According to details, the federal government appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as IG Sindh on the provincial government’s recommendation.

Nabi is currently serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) in Karachi. He has also served as AIG in Special Branch.

It is to be noted that Kamran Afzal was appointed the IG Sindh a few days back. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had stopped him from working after he failed to present Dua Zehra, who had run away from her home to Lahore.