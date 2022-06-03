ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat steadies after rout as export demand stirs

Reuters 03 Jun, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged up on Thursday in step with Chicago as futures recovered from liquidation this week, with export news shifting attention back to supply tensions.

However, gains were limited by the latest diplomatic comments about a possible reopening of Ukraine’s sea ports as well as weather forecasts suggesting more rain relief in parched US and European wheat belts.

September milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 0.5% at 382.50 euros ($410.73) a tonne.

On Wednesday, September futures had fallen to a one-month low of 374.75 euros, taking losses since the start of the week to 40 euros, or nearly 10%.

Discussions over a shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain amidst the ongoing war with Russia, along with improving weather for US and European crops had encouraged the pullback after record prices in recent months.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that vessels carrying grain can leave Ukraine’s ports in the Black Sea via “humanitarian corridors” and Russia is ready to guarantee their safety, Interfax news agency reported.

Some traders, however, remained sceptical of a diplomatic solution regarding Ukraine’s ports and also saw supply risks in other exporting zones. [nL8N2XO3DU Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said late on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender.

The tender suggested the readiness of importers to cover needs when prices ease and underscored the impact of the war, with no offers of Ukrainian wheat and few offers of Russian wheat.

“Last year you would have had 10 offers of Russian wheat,” one European trader said. “Yesterday’s tender shows the problem is not a lack of demand.” Although food is not the subject to Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, traders say companies see risks in shipping goods from Russia.

Export restrictions in India were adding to global supply tensions.

Traders said there was chatter about Asian millers inquiring about European Union supplies, including French wheat, in case they fail to secure planned volumes from India.

Wheat wheat crop wheat rates wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat steadies after rout as export demand stirs

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories