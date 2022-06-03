ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
ASC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.95%)
ASL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.08%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.6%)
GTECH 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.45%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.4%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
PRL 18.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
PTC 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.36%)
SNGP 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.8%)
TREET 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WAVES 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.23%)
BR100 4,182 Decreased By -62.8 (-1.48%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -271.7 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,238 Decreased By -518.1 (-1.21%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -187.2 (-1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New Punjab governor speaks to parliamentarians

Recorder Report 03 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that the government was facing many challenges on economic front, but all possible resources would be utilised to tackle these challenges.

The government was working in good faith to rid the people of inflation and other problems, he said while talking to the parliamentarians and various delegations on Thursday.

The parliamentarians who called on him included MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, MPA Hafiz Noman, MPA Mian Margoob Ahmed, MPA Rabia Farooqi and Punjab Chief Minister’s Political Assistant Malik Abrar Ahmed among others. They congratulated Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and wished him well.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that PML-N is the largest political party in the country and the allied parties stand by the policies of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said that there would be no compromise on the development, prosperity and stability of the country and the nation. He said that together we have to make Pakistan strong and prosperous, adding that he is hopeful that the future of Pakistan is bright.

He said that the visit of the Prime Minister to Turkey would have a positive impact on the economy of the country, as both the countries have helped each other in every difficult time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Baligh ur Rehman Mian Margoob Ahmed Chaudhry Hamid Hameed,

Comments

1000 characters

New Punjab governor speaks to parliamentarians

July-May trade deficit widens 57.85pc to $43.334bn YoY

Refinancing of $2.3bn deposits: Terms and conditions agreed with Chinese: Miftah

POL products’ prices hiked again

PM warns IK against political overreach

PHC grants ‘pre-arrest’ bail to PTI chairman

Recovery of due taxes from unregistered sugar buyers made easy

Growth unlikely to exceed 3pc mark in FY23: economist

Moody’s changes outlook to negative

Tobacco: govt decides to revise cess rates

Indian officials meet Taliban in Kabul

Read more stories