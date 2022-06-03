New Punjab governor speaks to parliamentarians

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that the government was facing many challenges on economic front, but all possible resources would be utilised to tackle these challenges.

The government was working in good faith to rid the people of inflation and other problems, he said while talking to the parliamentarians and various delegations on Thursday.

The parliamentarians who called on him included MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, MPA Hafiz Noman, MPA Mian Margoob Ahmed, MPA Rabia Farooqi and Punjab Chief Minister’s Political Assistant Malik Abrar Ahmed among others. They congratulated Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and wished him well.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that PML-N is the largest political party in the country and the allied parties stand by the policies of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said that there would be no compromise on the development, prosperity and stability of the country and the nation. He said that together we have to make Pakistan strong and prosperous, adding that he is hopeful that the future of Pakistan is bright.

He said that the visit of the Prime Minister to Turkey would have a positive impact on the economy of the country, as both the countries have helped each other in every difficult time.

