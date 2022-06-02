Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed new Sindh police chief

The federal cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector-General (IG) Police Sindh.

“With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon […] is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO),” said a notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat's Establishment Division on Tuesday.

Earlier, the police sources said that the Sindh government had recommended Nabi's name for the IG Sindh's position.

"Several names were under consideration by the federal cabinet for this post," Aaj News reported quoting police sources.

Memon, a Grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, is currently working as Additional IG Karachi.

He has also served as Additional IG Special Branch.

Nabi's appointment comes two weeks after former IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar was sacked following his reported differences with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.