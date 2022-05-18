ANL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.56%)
Govt sacks IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar

  • Additional IG Kamran Fazal asked to take charge of acting IG
BR Web Desk 18 May, 2022

The government removed on Wednesday IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar from his position and directed him to report to the Establishment Division, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the dismissal comes due to differences between Mahar and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

Mahar had missed important meetings at the CM House over the past few days.

According to reports, Mahar has been sacked due to deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi.

Additional IG Sindh Kamran Fazal has been given the charge of acting IG Sindh. He is set to retire within 3-4 months.

Earlier during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s rule, the federal government was asked multiple times to remove Mahar however, then prime minister Imran Khan decided against it.

On Monday, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah sought a report from Mahar after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast rocked Karachi's Kharadar area.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Mahar as IG Sindh in February 2020 following a long tussle between Sindh and federal government.

A summary to appoint Mehar was approved through circulation. The Sindh government had sent four names of Grade 21 and 22 officers for the top post that included Mushtaq Mahar and Ghulam Qadir Thebo.

In January 2020, the Sindh government surrendered the responsibilities of the Provincial Police Chief Kaleem Imam to the federal government.

Cabinet approves appointment of Mushtaq Meher as Sindh IG

The provincial government accused Imam for being involved in creating rifts between the provincial government and the police department. It said that from day one, Imam was not cooperating and taking orders from the Sindh CM.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar Kamran Fazal

