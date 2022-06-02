SC's registrar office returns PTI's petition regarding long march

The Supreme Court registrar’s office on Thursday returned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition that sought the top court's intervention to stop the government and other relevant authorities from resorting to violence or creating hindrances to those participating in the PTI's second march in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

Objecting to the petition's "legitimacy," the registrar's office said that the top court has already given a verdict on the point raised in the petition.

One of the objections was that the petitioner had not directly approached the relevant forum in the case.

SC's registrar office objects to PTI's petition regarding long march

On Wednesday, the registrar’s office had raised an objection to the PTI petition, saying that the Supreme Court cannot take up the matter that had been already ruled upon.

The petition, filed by PTI secretary general Asad Umar, had argued the SC should order that no PTI worker or leader should be arrested or tortured, raids on houses should not be carried out and the movement of people should not be barred.

Earlier, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan conditioned his call for the long march with the Supreme Court’s verdict on PTI’s petition that sought permission for a peaceful protest in the federal capital.

Imran urges SC to give ‘protection’ to upcoming long march

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah voiced hope that a case would be registered against PTI's long march as “it was a criminal act that is punishable by Pakistan’s penal code.”

He highlighted that a subcommittee of the Cabinet had been formed to investigate the long march.

“This was not a march or a democratic movement. It was a criminal act,” he said. “We will use audio and video evidence released by PTI and I hope a case will be registered against it.”

However, the PTI maintains that the right to peacefully move, speak and express is enshrined in Articles 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the Constitution.