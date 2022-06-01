SC's registrar office objects to PTI's petition regarding long march

The Supreme Court registrar’s office on Wednesday raised an objection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition that sought the top court's intervention to stop the government and other relevant authorities from resorting to violence or creating hindrances to those participating in the PTI's second march in Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

The registrar’s office maintained that the apex court has already announced its verdict on the point raised in the petition.

It also maintained that the petitioner directly approached the Supreme Court although a relevant forum was available.

“The Supreme Court cannot take up the matter that has been already ruled upon,” Aaj News quoted a source as saying.

The Registrar Supreme Court will take the final decision on the "legitimacy of the petition," it added.

Imran urges SC to give ‘protection’ to upcoming long march

Earlier on Wednesday, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan conditioned his call for long march with the Supreme Court’s verdict on PTI’s petition seeking permission for a peaceful protest in the federal capital.

His comments come after the PTI moved the SC to direct the federal government and other relevant authorities not to use “coercive measures or intimidating tactics,” resort to violence, or create hindrances for party activists and leaders who intend to participate in the party's second march on Islamabad, which they describe as an “upcoming peaceful assembly.”

The petition, filed by PTI secretary general Asad Umar, said the SC should order that no PTI worker or leader should be arrested or tortured, raids on houses should not be carried out and the movement of people should not be barred.

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Tuesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah voiced hope that a case would be registered against PTI's long march as “it was a criminal act that is punishable by Pakistan’s penal code.”

He highlighted that a subcommittee of the Cabinet has been formed to investigate the long march and it would brief the Cabinet for further proceedings if PTI was found to be the malefactor.

Rana Sanaullah vows not to let protesters enter Islamabad ‘ever again’

“This was not a march or a democratic movement. It was a criminal act,” he said. “We will use audio and video evidence released by PTI and I hope a case will be registered against it.”

However, the PTI maintains that the right to peacefully move, speak and express is enshrined in Articles 15, 16, 17, and 19 of the Constitution.