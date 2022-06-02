ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.83%)
ASL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.17%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FNEL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
GTECH 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
MLCF 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.99%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PTC 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.7%)
SNGP 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.67%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.54%)
TPL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.92%)
TPLP 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.86%)
TREET 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.3%)
WAVES 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.99%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
BR100 4,193 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.22%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -272.1 (-1.76%)
KSE100 42,337 Decreased By -419 (-0.98%)
KSE30 16,151 Decreased By -145 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India’s COVID numbers to month high

Reuters 02 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s health ministry reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections for the past twenty four hours on Thursday, the highest in nearly a month, driven up by a record number cases recorded in the financial capital, Mumbai.

The city reported 739 cases on Wednesday night, more than double the number it had recorded just two days earlier, 318.

“Trend graph of Mumbai shows a silent wave, mild omicron variants. Protect vulnerables, keep close watch on hospitalization,” Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government task force on COVID-19 said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Hospitalisations in Mumbai were low, and 96 per cent of the cases reported on Wednesday were asymptomatic, the city’s civic body said in its daily COVID-19 report.

“There is no rise in hospitalisations. People are quarantining themselves at home and recovering at home. There is no need to worry,” state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters on Wednesday.

WHO says COVID in North Korea likely ‘getting worse, not better’

Mumbai was one of the first cities to be affected in India’s devastating second wave of the pandemic in 2021, but was lauded for its efficient tackling of the crisis.

India has recorded more than 43 million cases and 524,641 deaths since the pandemic began.

Mumbai coronavirus infections India’s health ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Rapid rise in Mumbai pushes India’s COVID numbers to month high

Do not cross limits, PM Shehbaz warns Imran Khan

Pakistan to counter 'malicious disinformation' campaign against CPEC: NA Speaker

Power supply to export-oriented sectors till 30th: Finance Ministry puts MoC on the defensive

Excepting Indonesia, 2pc ACDs removed on import of palm oil

PBS expands basket of selected items

Oil prices fall as investors await OPEC+ policy

Hanif Abbasi resigns as SAPM

PM goes all out to woo Turkish investors

Pakistan among top 3 countries for cryptocurrency adoption?

Essential telecom services: Mobile companies seek reduction in WHT

Read more stories