Jun 02, 2022
‘Torture’ on PTI workers: ‘Registration’ of case against Sanaullah ordered

Recorder Report Updated 02 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday ordered registration of a criminal case against law minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court passed these directions in a petition of a bar member Haider Majeed.

The petitioner contended in his application that during the long march announced by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf the police tortured the bar members on the behest of law minister Rana Sana.

PTI’s protesters: Panel forms sub-committee to probe into use of force

He approached the police for registration of case against him but the respondent police officials refused to act in accordance with the law. He therefore prayed to the court to direct the respondent police officials to register a criminal case Rana Sana for abetment.

The court after hearing the petitioner at length ordered registration of a criminal case of abetment against Rana Sanaullah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rana Sanaullah Law Minister sessions court PTI workers PTI long march

