Minister chairs meeting of dengue monitoring committee

LAHORE: Provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting of dengue monitoring committee, which reviewed the overall dengue situation in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, Director General Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, were present in the meeting while all commissioners, DC’s and CEOs were available through video-link.

All commissioners and District Health Authorities gave a detailed briefing on current situation of dengue in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “As per instructions of respected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, we are doing everything we can to control dengue that’s why we are continuously monitoring the situation. All hospitals are instructed to cater dengue patients with best of facilities. And we are working on to make dengue case reporting mechanism. All the reported cases should be responded as soon as possible.”

