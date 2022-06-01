Wajid Jawad elected Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-i-Urdu President

KARACHI: Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-i-Urdu Pakistan held its first ever general body meeting, which was also attended by members of Majlis-e-Nazma. The management presented its three-year performance report during the meeting.

The participants include Dr Sajid Hussain, Dr Tanzeem Ul Firdous, Dr Tehmina Abbas, Advocate Abid Sherwani, Dr Shadab Ehsani, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jahangir Khan, Dr Shama Afroz and others. Celebrities appreciated the performance of the management and reposed full confidence over it.

All members elected Wajid Jawad as President, Zahida Hina as Secretary and Syed Abid Rizvi treasurer for next three years. Two members including Ali Khurram Zaidi and Asif Aziz Zuberi have also been inducted in Majlis Nazma.

