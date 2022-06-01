Details of sale: Sugar mills warned of strict action

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab Zaman Wattoo has warned the sugar mills of a stern action for not providing the details of sale of their produce in violation of directives of his office.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said rising trend in the sugar price has been observed during the last few days. This price hike is baffling as the crushing season was concluded in the last week of March and the ex-mill price, previously fixed by the sugar mills at around Rs 76.50 per kg, had accounted for the cost of production. Increase in ex-price of sugar to Rs. 80.50 per kg two months after the sugarcane crushing concluded, is sheer profiteering on the part of sugar mills.

Under the Punjab Sugar (Supply-chain Management) Order, 2021 and the Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950, the sugar mills are bound to provide details of sugar sold to the dealers. This information is necessary to track the supply chain and to ensure that sugar is not hoarded. The sugar mills, despite repeated requests by Cane Commissioner’s office, haven’t provided the details. This non-provision of details of sale of sugar is encouraging the hoarders to hoard sugar abd jack up prices artificially. The sugar mills are once again directed to provide the details so that hoarding is curbed and sugar price is stabilised.

The stockist and hoarders are warned against hoarding. They are warned that hoarded sugar will be confiscated, he concluded.

