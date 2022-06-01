i24NEWS opens Morocco bureaus in first for Israel media

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: International news channel i24NEWS announced it had opened bureaus in Rabat and Casablanca Tuesday, the first Israel-based outlet to do so in Morocco, following the restoration of ties in 2020.

The channel, which broadcasts in Arabic, English and French from its headquarters in Israel’s port city of Jaffa, already has a Dubai bureau opened after Israel normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates the same year.

“I believe that the launch of our bureaus in Morocco... will position i24NEWS as a leading player in the media and news market in the Maghreb and African countries,” the channel’s CEO Frank Melloul said in a statement.