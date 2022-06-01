Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Jun, 2022
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Mari Petroleum 22.06.2022 15.06.2022
Company Limited 10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 22.06.2022
Landmark Spinning 27.06.2022 20.06.2022
Industries Limited 03.00.P.M. To
EOGM 27.06.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
