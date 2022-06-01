KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Mari Petroleum 22.06.2022 15.06.2022 Company Limited 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 22.06.2022 Landmark Spinning 27.06.2022 20.06.2022 Industries Limited 03.00.P.M. To EOGM 27.06.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022