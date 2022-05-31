ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
FNEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.72%)
KEL 2.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.25%)
KOSM 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.05%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.99%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (18.75%)
SNGP 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.48%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
TPLP 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
TREET 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
BR100 4,290 Increased By 0.9 (0.02%)
BR30 15,640 Increased By 26.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,078 Increased By 38 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,453 Increased By 70.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
May 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI will not return to National Assembly: Fawad

  • Former information minister says incumbent speaker has no authority to review resignations of party members
BR Web Desk 31 May, 2022

Former information minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the party does not have any intention of returning to the National Assembly, Aaj News reported.

“They (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) have occupied the assembly, and we don't have any intention of returning,” Fawad said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside former energy minister Hammad Azhar.

Fawad said PTI lawmakers had tendered their resignations, which were accepted by the former speaker, stressing that the incumbent speaker does not have the authority to review the resignations of party members.

Earlier, Farrukh Habib reiterated that PTI lawmakers had resigned from the lower house of parliament. "At the time, Qasim Suri had issued a notification accepting the resignations," he said.

“There is no need for further action,” Habib said, alleging that the resignations were illegally being postponed.

Resignations: NA speaker summons PTI’s MNAs on June 6

During today's presser, Fawad also lashed out at the government for its action against PTI protesters on May 25 and said that the party was compiling a video, and would also raise the issue at the international level.

“We are also filing criminal complaints in Pakistan,” he said, adding that such violence was not even carried out during dictatorships. Fawad said that the videos would then be sent to international human rights commissions.

The former minister alleged that the government fired at unarmed protesters, including women, and was now trying to manipulate the narrative.

He maintained that the PTI allowed political parties to stage protests during their tenure, adding that Imran directed authorities to provide the protesters with facilities.

He also questioned why the Supreme Court was not constituting a commission to probe the “regime change conspiracy,” noting that President Dr Arif Alvi had also written to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in this regard.

Fawad Chaudhry PTI US cipher Washington Tel Aviv nexus

Comments

1000 characters

PTI will not return to National Assembly: Fawad

PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey for three-day official visit

Rupee records third successive gain to close at 198.46 against dollar

Fifth successive gain: KSE-100 inches up in volatile session

Government fixes fertiliser price at Rs1,850 per bag

Rana Sanaullah expects lawsuit against long march

April FCA: NEPRA approves Rs3.99 per unit hike in electricity tariff

Interior Minister to be indicted in drugs case on June 25

Park View Enclave intends to acquire majority shares of Silkbank

PIA to start Hajj flight operations from June 6

Read more stories