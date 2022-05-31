Indian rapper killed in gang-related violence

NEW DELHI: An Indian rapper with a major following both at home and among the diaspora in Canada and Britain was gunned down near his hometown in a gang-related killing, Indian police have said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu — known as Sidhu Moose Wala to his 11 million followers on YouTube and millions of fans — was driving his SUV in the northern state of Punjab when he was attacked by suspects in two or three cars who fired about 30 bullets on Sunday afternoon.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, state police chief, said the killing “looks like an inter-gang rivalry” and added that a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar “has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.