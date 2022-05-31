ANL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
May 31, 2022
Life & Style

Indian rapper killed in gang-related violence

AFP 31 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: An Indian rapper with a major following both at home and among the diaspora in Canada and Britain was gunned down near his hometown in a gang-related killing, Indian police have said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu — known as Sidhu Moose Wala to his 11 million followers on YouTube and millions of fans — was driving his SUV in the northern state of Punjab when he was attacked by suspects in two or three cars who fired about 30 bullets on Sunday afternoon.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, state police chief, said the killing “looks like an inter-gang rivalry” and added that a Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar “has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang”.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Sidhu Moose Wala Indian rapper Viresh Kumar Bhawra

