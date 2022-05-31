Pakistan
The Weather
31 May, 2022
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 30, 2022) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 31, 2022).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 39-27 (°C) 01-00 (%) 40-26 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-18 (°C) 60-00 (%) 34-18 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Peshawar 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 30-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 30-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-22 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:17 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
