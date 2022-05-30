ANL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
ASC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
AVN 80.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.36%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGGL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.51%)
PRL 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.08%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.14%)
TELE 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
TPL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.19%)
TREET 29.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.85%)
UNITY 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,301 Increased By 38.5 (0.9%)
BR30 15,652 Increased By 152.6 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,099 Increased By 237.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 16,413 Increased By 136.6 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
May 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets SYS (Systems Limited) 335.99 Increased By ▲ 2.28%

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

  • Agreement subject to all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals
BR Web Desk 30 May, 2022

Systems Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, Systems Internal IT Pte Ltd, will enter into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% shares of National Data Consultant (Pvt.) Limited (NdcTech), a digital banking implementation service provider.

As per the resolution passed by Systems Limited, one of the country’s leading software houses, at its Board of Directors (BoD) meeting, “the company is authorized to enter into a shares purchase agreement substantially as per draft shared with and reviewed by the Board, with the existing shareholders of NdcTech (comprising of National Data Consultant (Pvt.) Limited; NDCTECH APAC Pte. Limited, Singapore and National Data Consultancy FZC) for the acquisition of 100% shares of NdcTech for a consideration of $10 million plus Rs5,075,000,000 payable by the company partially in cash (Rs346 million) and partially in kind by way of issuance of 11,822,500 new shares of the company to the sellers of NdcTech @ Rs400 per share of the company.”

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

The agreement is subject to all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Furthermore, the CEO of Systems Limited is authorized to finalize the terms and conditions for the shares purchase agreement and execute the same for and on behalf of the company and take all actions and steps for implementing the terms of the agreement.

Earlier this month, Systems Limited in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) informed that it intends to acquire NdcTech.

The company said then that it has entered into a term sheet with the sponsor shareholders of NdcTech for the acquisition of 100% of the issued and paid-up share capital of NdcTech.

“The management of both parties will now start discussions to finalise terms for the acquisition, the share purchase agreement, and other transaction-related documents. Upon finalization, terms and conditions shall be presented to the Board of Directors for their final consideration and approval” added the notice.

Profits soar for SYS

As per the latest financials posted to the bourse for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, Systems Limited nearly doubled its consolidated bottom line to Rs1.2 billion.

This expansion was due, in large part, to the massive 75% year-on-year surge in the group topline.

Companies PSX acquisition Systems Limited IT Company NdcTech SHARES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Comments

1000 characters

Systems Limited to acquire 100% of NdcTech

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further ground in inter-bank market

Hamza says SC interpretation of Article 63-A doesn’t apply to Punjab CM elections

Payment commitment to CPEC projects: PPIB MD facing the ire of PM

Import ban: Miftah issues clarification

Grievances of Turkish firms: PM orders urgent redressal

Toyota misses April global production target due to COVID, parts shortage

India's Tata Motors signs agreement for potential purchase of Ford's Gujarat plant

Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday

Read more stories