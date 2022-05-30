ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
16th Int’l 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan exhibition begins in Lahore

Recorder Report 30 May, 2022

LAHORE: 16th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan - Country’s Pioneer and Biggest Exhibition for Plastic, Printing and Packaging industry organized by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd kicked off at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Chief Guest Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Saleem Khan Tanoli CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd and other renowned industry names.

On the occasion, President FPCCI stated that “FAKT Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organising 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition, which will provide a rewarding opportunity for plastic, printing and packaging industry to demonstrate state-of-the-art machinery and technology.

He further added that exhibitions like 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition have played a pivotal role in strengthening our industries, providing business, employment opportunities and uplifting the economy of Pakistan.”

The mega exhibition received an overwhelming response, more than 150 companies participated from 15 countries like Austria, China, Denmark, Deutschland, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Vietnam and UK etc. The exhibitors displayed a wide and exquisite range

of innovative machinery, technology and solutions for Plastic, Printing and Packaging industry.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition will last till 31st May 2022 and is expected to attract around 10,000 trade visitors, providing them an ideal opportunity to meet with the leading local and international companies of Plastic, Printing and Packaging industry.

Expo Center Lahore 16th International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd

