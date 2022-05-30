EPI Centre of Excellence inaugurated at KMU

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Ziaul Haq vice-chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health, inaugurated the EPI Centre of Excellence at KMU.

This center will provide vaccination for 12 childhood diseases according to the national immunization schedule. The center will be open from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Saturday. Assistant Prof. and in charge of KMU Mass vaccination center Dr. Khalid Rehman, Dr. Mohsin DD EPI, Dr. Arif EPI coordinator Peshawar, Dr. Feroz Shah Deputy DHO, and Dr. Asad were also present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, vice-chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq said that the inauguration of this center is a great initiative for the residents of Hayatabad and its surrounding areas which would help the local population to be vaccinated against 12 diseases in a calm and clean academic environment.

He hoped that the establishment of this center would not only enhance the coverage of EPI in the area but would also provide local scientific evidence about the diseases which are being researched along with the causes, and recommendations can also be made for the prevention of these diseases.

Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq said that besides more than 1.6 million diagnostic tests in the Public Health Reference Lab and about 100,000 vaccinations at the Corona Mass Vaccination Center, now with the establishment of EPI center it is evident that KMU is at the forefront in serving the people of the country and especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in social services besides academic and research activities.

