Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship begins

Recorder Report 30 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The first edition of the Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship-2022 got under way in a colourful opening ceremony here at the indoor hall of the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Sunday.

President Women Wing of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Saba Shamim graced the occasion as chief guest.

Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex and international karate coach Shah Faisal, Chairman KP Taekwondo Association Ilyas Afridi, Secretary KP Taekwondo Association Waqar, players and a large number of spectators were also present during the colourful opening ceremony.

The grand two-day Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship more than 300 players from various districts including Peshawar, Khyber District, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, and Swabi are taking part.

The players, Ilyas Afridi, said that they would compete in feather weight category 68kg, lightweight category 74kg, welterweight category 80kg, and middleweight category 87kg.

The aim and objective of the Championship is to prepare and find out new talented players from various districts. He said after short-listing the players they would be trained and coached under qualified coaches and among them two teams would be selected for the National Junior and National Senior Championships similarly such Championship would be organized at other Divisional Headquarters as well.

