Pak/UK Season Perspective programme: British Council hosts art expo for schoolchildren

KARACHI: As part of Commonwealth Connections (CWC), the “Pakistan/UK Season 2022 Perspective” programme is supporting an activity to engage six public and private schools, including one special school that have been working with the wider CWC to provide a unique opportunity to build sports, arts, and citizenship connections throughout the education sector between the host city and country and the geographies of the Commonwealth.

In alignment with the CWC’s objective of providing educational opportunities for young people and their teachers in schools across the Commonwealth to learn and develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of the Commonwealth and its values, the Pakistan/UK Season 2022 Perspective programme hosted an art exhibition of students who have been involved with the programme. The event was held on Saturday where parents, students and community members attended to encourage the young talent in Pakistan.

Along with the art exhibition, a number of engaging activities were planned around kids to help them develop their social and cognitive skills. Speaking for the event, Mariya Afzal, Director Pakistan/UK: New Perspectives programme said:

“Through collaborations, the PK-UK Season Season 2022 Perspective adds value by supporting this Commonwealth Connections (CWC) event that will showcase children’s creativity and cultural wealth through arts activities primarily focusing on themes such as culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, and opportunities for women and girls”.

The aim of CWC is to allow young people to feel more ownership and develop an ability to shape their communities. Activities like these will help young people understand and examine global issues and engage in positive dialogue across borders and cultures to develop their global citizenship skills.

Towards the end of the event, the participants of the art exhibition received certificates from the British Council staff, who appreciated the efforts by the young talent and encouraged schools to keep working hard in contributing to make these children not only valuable asset to our society but for international community as well.

The Pakistan/UK Season 2022 Perspective programme was launched in March marking the 75th anniversary of Pakistan. The programme will showcased the cultural wealth and contemporary creativity of both countries, facilitate professional collaboration for culture, creative and education sectors, and focus on a shared future through building lasting partnerships. It will focus on challenging perceptions, particularly amongst the younger generation in both countries. An expansive programme will explore collaborations across the themes of culture and heritage; environment and sustainability, and women and girls. One of the highlights will be multidisciplinary artist Osman Yousef Zada’s Infinity Bridge project at the V&A in London in partnership with the British Council and Pakistan High Commission.

