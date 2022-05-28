Energy savers allowed, but imported cat and dog food for retail remains banned

The government of Pakistan has clarified that SRO 598, which pertains to the ban on import of luxury items, does not apply to the inward shipments of energy savers and some preparation material used in animal feed. However, ban on the import of dog and cat food for retail purposes remains in place.

In a clarification, the Ministry of Commerce also stated that the SRO 598(1)/2022 shall not apply on import of goods for which an Airway Bill has been issued prior to the issuance of the said SRO, which was May 19.

According to it, import of energy savers (PCT code: 9405.1090) has been exempted from prohibition.

Moreover, it also green lighted the reversal of import ban on material used in preparation of animal feed however, inward shipments of cat and dog food (PCT code: 2309.9000) remain suspended.

The SRO was issued to address concerns of the citizenry and certain anomalies arising out of its implementation.

“It is shared for information and immediate compliance,” it said.

On May 19, the Ministry of Commerce had banned import of 38 items to control a bulging import bill and support appreciation of the local currency.

The commerce ministry issued SRO598 to amend the Import Policy Order. It specified 800 Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) headings of banned items in 33 categories.

According to the list, ban was imposed on the import of mobile phones CBU, home appliances, cosmetics, crockery, pet food, private weapons and ammunition, shoes, chandeliers and lighting, headphones and loudspeakers and others.