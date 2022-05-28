IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, granted pre-arrest bail to lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir in a case related to “abusing and defaming the senior command of the Pakistan Army.”

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the pre-arrest bail petition filed by Advocate Zainab Janjua. The bench after hearing the arguments granted bail until June 9.

Earlier, Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of GHQ submitted an application for registration of a first information report (FIR) against Imaan Mazari with the Ramna police station under sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 138 (Abetment of act of insubordination by soldier) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said Imaan had made a “derogatory and hatred” statement on May 21, the day her mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, was arrested from outside her house in a land ownership and transfer case.

The FIR against the lawyer said that her statements led to “ridicule and created hatred within the Pakistan Army, which made out a serious offence. In addition, she defamed the senior command of Pakistan Army as well. Such statements, made with the intent to cause and create unrest and chaos in the Pakistan Army which is also leading to the punishable offence.”

It also said her “statement” reflected her intent to cause fear and alarm among the public “thus inducing to commit offence against the state.”

Later, Imaan approached the IHC challenging the FIR and her lawyer contended that her client was being made a victim of ulterior motives and highhandedness of the complainant and others, who are highly influential.

The counsel said that the said FIR is ill-founded and allegations are absurd. Mazari, the daughter of former federal human rights minister Shireen Mazari sought pre-arrest bail in a case lodged against her at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice asked that where the FIR was registered against Mazari. Her counsel, Zainab Janjua, said that it was registered at Ramna Police Station.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that her client apprehends arrest in the case. She further contended that the FIR was registered by the complainant with malafide intention and merely to humiliate the petitioner.

