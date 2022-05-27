ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.93%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.71%)
ASL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.05%)
AVN 82.95 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.94%)
BOP 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.84%)
FFL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
FNEL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.11%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.17%)
GGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.02%)
GTECH 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.04%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (9.32%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (5.47%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.67%)
MLCF 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.52%)
PACE 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 19.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.49%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.02 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.4%)
TELE 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.27%)
TPL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (7.47%)
TREET 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.32%)
TRG 84.74 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.75%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
WAVES 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.41%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.13%)
YOUW 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.9%)
BR100 4,356 Increased By 123.4 (2.92%)
BR30 16,193 Increased By 706.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By 942.9 (2.22%)
KSE30 16,564 Increased By 421.3 (2.61%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end volatile week higher

Reuters 27 May, 2022

Australian shares rose more than 1% on Friday, reversing weekly losses as markets joined a rebound in global equities on easing concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.1% higher at 7,182.70, with mining and energy stocks leading the gains. For the week, it added 0.5% in its second straight weekly rise.

Deep Data Analytics’ chief executive officer and founder, Mathan Somasundaram, attributed the rise in markets to macro global trade and month-end window dressing.

Australian shares subdued as tech, healthcare offset mining gains

Asian shares extended overnight global gains as investors weighed the possibility of a slowdown in policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve later in the year after aggressive interest rate hikes in the next few months.

Mining stocks rose 1.6% and led gains on the domestic bourse. Heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Energy stocks rose 2.3% and recorded their first weekly gain in six on strong crude prices.

Sector leaders Woodside Energy Group and Santos rose 3.6% and 1.1%, respectively, on Friday. Oil prices hovered around a two-month high, supported by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil and the coming summer driving season in the United States. Financials firmed 1.1%, with the

“Big Four” banks rising between 0.4% and 1.1%. Technology stocks rose 1.2% but posted a 3.4% loss for the week. Gold stocks fell 0.3% and were the only losers on the benchmark.

Meanwhile, Australian retail sales climbed to record highs in April as consumers spent big for the holidays, showing resilience in the face of soaring inflation and cementing fears about further interest rate hikes.

Somasundaram suggested markets should be stable next week before the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting on June 7 starts testing the market the week after.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11,065.15, shedding 1.8% for the week.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end volatile week higher

Relief for rupee as it appreciates to 199 against dollar in intra-day trading

Versus major peers: Dollar sinks to one-month low amid easing Fed rate hike bets

Govt jacks up flour rates at utility stores

Senate passes NAB law amendment bill, Election Act amendment

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Read more stories