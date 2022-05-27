Oil supply: OMAP chairman praises role of CS

LAHORE: Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali and Senior Vice Chairman Tariq Mahmood of OMAP have praised Chief Secretary for support to ensure the uninterrupted fuel supply to public.

To facilitate the general public during political unrest, the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) has ensured the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products even though several roads and entry points were blocked in major cities.

While addressing a meeting on Thursday, OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali, Senior Vice Chairman Tariq Mahmood and Vice-Chairman Ahsan Majeed have stated that OMAP has always strived for the provision of services to people and this was proved when OMAP ensured smooth supply of POL products to fuel stations across the country despite major roads were blocked and entry points of major cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jehlum were closed.

The office bearers were of the view that in providing this service to people, the support of several government officials and departments was exceptional, therefore, OMAP appreciates the services of Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, officials of other cities and their teams for working round the clock. These officials not only allowed entries of fuel tankers but also provided safety to these tankers to reach fuel stations, OMAP officials said.

