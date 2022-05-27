ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

A lot of milk goes waste due to poor cold chain infrastructure: SAU VC

Recorder Report 27 May, 2022

HYDERABAD: Vice Chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Dr Fateh Marri has pointed out that Pakistan is one of the top milk-producing countries in the world, but it still spends more than Rs 20 billion on import of milk.

He was addressing a ceremony at which a degree was awarded to Deepesh Kumar Bhuptani, a PhD scholar of Animal Product Technologies, Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences at the university, who has completed his research on “Quantification of aflatoxin in milk and its intervening strategies”.

Dr Marri said that Pakistan is the fourth-largest producer of milk in the world, but about 80 percent of the milk is produced on small scale in rural areas of the country. A lot of milk is wasted due to a lack of cold storage facilities.

He was of the view that dairy farmers and investors should also pay attention to milk by-products.

Animal milk and its harmful effects on human health, medicines for animal diseases, and their treatment should be taken into consideration and dairy farmers and veterinarians should be consulted on the vital issues concerned.

On the occasion, Mr Bhuptani explained that giving unhealthy food to animals releases aflatoxin through milk, and the people who consume such milk are affected by the harmful effects of the poisonous material.

He said that he obtained milk samples from Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sukkur and Larkana. The samples were transported aseptically to the department of Animal Products Technology, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, for further analysis. Aflatoxin was found in most of the samples.

Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, the university’s director for advanced studies, Dr Syed Atta Shah, Dr Saeed Soomro, Dr Gul Bahar Khaskheli, and Dr Zubair A. Leghari were among those who were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

milk SAU Dr Fateh Marri Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi Dr Gul Bahar Khaskheli

Comments

1000 characters

A lot of milk goes waste due to poor cold chain infrastructure: SAU VC

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories