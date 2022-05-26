ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine FM calls on West to ‘kill Russian exports’ at Davos

AFP 26 May, 2022

DAVOS: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West Wednesday to “kill Russian exports” as a price for Moscow’s invasion of his country, asking the world not to finance the Kremlin’s “war machine”.

“My message is very simple. Kill Russian exports,” Kuleba said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Stop buying from Russia. Stop allowing them to make money which they can invest in the war machine that destroys, kills, rapes and tortures people in Ukraine.”

He conceded that such an export ban should not include “critical items that the West needs”.

Russia has faced a barrage of international sanctions over its invasion, launched three months ago, but Kyiv has called for pressure on Moscow to be increased.

Kuleba said Ukraine’s economy is “suffering more from the Russian destruction and attacks than the Russian economy suffers from sanctions”.

“As long as Russia makes money on selling oil and gas, their pockets are pretty full,” he said.

Kuleba called on restrictions for the shipping industry, which carries Russian oil around the world.

“The vast majority of Russian oil sold to the global market is carried by maritime means,” Kuleba said.

“If you tell the shipping industry that everyone carrying Russian oil anywhere in the world will face problems, this will be a big issue.”

The foreign minister also called an earlier Russian proposal to lift sanctions against Moscow over its Ukraine invasion to avoid a global food crisis “blackmail”.

“This is clear blackmail,” Kuleba said after a Russian deputy foreign minister suggested unblocking Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Russia’s invasion has disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from both countries.

Dmytro Kuleba Davos summit Russian exports Russia invasion of Ukraine Ukraine’s foreign minister

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine FM calls on West to ‘kill Russian exports’ at Davos

Stalled IMF programme: Govt fails to successfully persuade IMF

Govt takes step to avert wheat shortage

Army called in

PM urges people to reject politics of sit-ins

Govt rules out reconciliation with PTI leaders

Sana says long march has failed to win people’s support

Punjab-Sindh water row persists

After wheat, India caps sugar exports

20 seats of Punjab PA: ECP issues bypoll schedule

Ministries, SOEs told to deposit BESOS balance in FCF

Read more stories