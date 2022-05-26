ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Opposite of spiritual is not political

Anjum Ibrahim 26 May, 2022

“The Khan said he trusts people too quickly and that’s his failing and his mum told him that…and need I point out there is one who is conspicuous by absence in these politically charged days.”

“Hey back off — The Khan’s Third Wife is not in politics, she is a homemaker and…and…let me finish, her relationship with The Khan is spiritual and not…not…”

“Political?”

“Don’t be facetious. Granted that the opposite of spiritual is not political………”

“Yeah, yeah, but I think that The Khan’s first two wives would have been by his side today…”

“She is a spiritual person — the only foreign tours that The Third Wife accompanied The Khan on were to Saudi Arabia where yes gifts were given and…”

“OK, OK, let’s drop it and for your information she is not the one I was referring to when I said one is conspicuous by absence.”

“If you meant Razzak Dawood then advisers are non-partisan.”

“Nope, not him either.”

“How about Khusro Bakhtiar?”

“He is not in the country — I guess he will throw in his cards when the situation clears up and…”

“Hmmm, I give up! Who do you mean?”

“The Buzz? Where is the Buzz?”

“There was a consensus that his presence may not add value to the long marchers and besides he is suffering from severe depression…”

“Hey realistically speaking it wasn’t going to last I mean…”

“Hmmm, but he has sent a 500 million rupee notice to Aun Chaudhary for his revelations if you are a Nawala/Zardi but accusations if you are a Khanzadeh and…”

“Tenth tier leader.”

“Excuse me?”

“First tier leader sends a notice of 4 billion rupees, the second tier of 2.5 billion rupees, third tier 1.5 billion…”

“Oh dear.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

