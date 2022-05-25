ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5%)
ASC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
ASL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.83%)
AVN 74.41 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (7.53%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.37%)
GGGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.8%)
GGL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (7.53%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.83%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.81%)
KEL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.2%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PACE 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.33%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.39%)
PRL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.06%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.19%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.9%)
TPLP 16.65 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (8.26%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.85%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.35%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.05%)
YOUW 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.47%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 14,902 Increased By 371.2 (2.55%)
KSE100 42,013 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,913 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Royal Mint makes its biggest-ever coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee

Reuters 25 May, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Royal Mint has produced its biggest ever coin to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, a 15 kilogram (33.07 lb) giant commissioned by a private collector.

The coin, which has a diameter of 220 mm (8.7 inches) and is made of fine gold, took 400 hours to craft and is worth 15,000 pounds ($18,772). It depicts the 96-year-old monarch on one side with an 'EIIR' cypher on the other.

Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee events will include a UK classic car run with 70 vehicles spanning 70 years

"As the largest UK coin to date, the scale and diameter of the piece has allowed us to push the boundaries of minting to produce an exceptional level of relief and detail," said Paul Morgan, Technical Manager at The Royal Mint.

The unnamed private collector said in a statement on Wednesday the coin's design was a fitting tribute to the queen.

"As a long-standing customer of The Royal Mint, I have invested in unique and interesting coins marking moments throughout the queen’s reign that will remain in my family for generations," the collector said. "The latest and greatest in my collection is the Platinum Jubilee coin."

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attends opening of London Tube line

The Royal Mint has also released 1.3 million 50 pence coins to mark Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, which Britain will celebrate with four days of nationwide events next month.

Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Royal Mint

Comments

1000 characters

Royal Mint makes its biggest-ever coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee

Ministry stops PSEs from depositing funds in private banks

KSE-100 down 500 points as polticial turmoil dents sentiments

Let PTI hold protest: SC directs Islamabad chief commissioner to provide alternate site for long march

Pakistan receives offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Two police personnel killed, 25 injured as bus plunges into ravine in Attock

Long march: Major arteries blocked, authorities issue traffic plans

North Korea testing 'nuclear detonation device': Seoul

Punjab CM election saga: LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Hamza Shehbaz

Bureaucracy for disbanding NAB

KSA finalising extension of $3bn deposit

Read more stories