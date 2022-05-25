ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
Iran detains city mayor as building collapse kills 14

Reuters Updated 25 May, 2022

DUBAI: Iranian judicial authorities investigating a building collapse that killed at least 14 people have detained the mayor of the southwestern city of Abadan and nine others, state media reported on Tuesday.

The 10-storey residential and commercial building partly collapsed on Monday, trapping at least 80 people under the rubble, according to state TV.

Oman, Iran sign trade deals during president visit

“Ten people who are the main elements implicated in this incident, including the current and former Abadan mayors, a number of municipality employees and those who supervised this project have been detained and the investigation continues,” local prosecutor Sadeq Jafari Chegeni told state TV.

Authorities said other sections of the building may collapse and called on people not to gather near the site.

Iran Abadan

