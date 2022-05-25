ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
Pakistan

Sherani forest fire report sent to PM

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government of Balochistan in a report on ongoing fire-fighting operation in the forest of Musha Khel submitted to the prime minister stated that a special taskforce has been notified in Sherani district which is working 24 hours a day.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following fire erupted in forest of Musha Khel Sherani District, instructed to increase efforts to control fires.

In the report, the prime minister was informed that special teams have been formed by the Forest Department and Civil Administration for rescue and relief operations and forest department staff instructed to spend 75 percent of their duty in the field. A camp office of Secretary Forest Department has been set up for the rescue operation.

Three ambulances, fire trucks, vans and satellite vehicles are participating in the operation by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, fireballs and fire fighting vehicles have been provided by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The Federal government and the National Disaster Management Authority are providing all possible assistance. A base camp set up by Pakistan Army for relief operations in affected area and fire-fighting aircraft also took part in the fire-fighting process.

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Army Federal Government PDMA Government of Balochistan forest fire

