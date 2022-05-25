ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
SCBA, PBC condemn raids on residences of lawyers

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemned the raids on the residences of lawyers followed by their arrest.

According to the statements, separately issued by the SCBA and PBC offices, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, president and Waseem Mumtaz Malik, secretary SCBA, and Vice Chairman PBC Hafeezur Rehman, have stated that the right to protest and participate in any political activity is a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan and the government must not hinder the activities of any political party or stop any of them from exercising their fundamental right.

Similarly, they have stated that the raids being conducted on the residence of any political worker or citizen are totally unwarranted, against the law and the Constitution. Particularly they have condemned the raids on the residences of lawyers followed by their arrests.

They noted with concern that senior lawyers such as Babar Awan and Fawad Chaudhry have also been deprived of performance of their professional obligations amid ongoing turmoil.

They have asked the federal government to refrain from such activities and from taking such steps that are against the law and the Constitution and allow everyone to profess his/her fundamental rights as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

