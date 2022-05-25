ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
KMC workers call off protest

Recorder Report 25 May, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) workers, who were protesting against the non payment of their arrears for the last two days, called off their protest after the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab assured them to address their demands here on Tuesday, said a KMC spokesman.

A delegation of protesting workers, representing different unions, called on the Administrator at his office, who assured them that the issue of arrears of KMC’s retiring employees will be resolved soon.

The case has already been presented to the Chief Minister Sindh, and the provincial cabinet will approve a package for payment of dues of retired employees of the local bodies departments. The Chief Minister Sindh is serious about resolving this issue. Everyone has the right to protest for their rights, Wahab said.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Financial Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Project Director Orangi Town Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director City Wardens Raja Rustam and other officers were also present. “I will do my part to resolve your arrears and other issues.”

Murtaza Wahab kmc Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Syed Afzal Zaidi

