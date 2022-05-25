Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 24, 2022)....
25 May, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (May 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.82314 0.82229 0.82686 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 1.00571 0.93557 1.00571 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 1.52386 1.45500 1.52386 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.06186 2.01700 2.06557 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.71800 2.65686 2.74843 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.