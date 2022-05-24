ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
May 24, 2022
IHC bars govt from 'harassing' PTI leaders

  • Order comes after PTI claimed police conducted raids on 1,100 homes on Monday night in Punjab
BR Web Desk 24 May, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) restricted on Tuesday the government from "harassing" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, a day after police conducted raids at the houses of several party leaders and workers, it was reported.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah took up PTI's petition to res­train the government from creating hurdles in the way of its long march on Islamabad, planned for May 25.

Imran Khan calls on nation to march towards Islamabad on May 25

During the hearing today, PTI's counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said that holding a peaceful protest was everyone's right. He told the IHC that after the petition was filed, raids were conducted at PTI workers' and leaders' houses on Monday night.

Zafar contended that the rules set by the Supreme Court are not being followed. At this, the judge said that the directives regarding rallies and sit-ins were clear.

There are principles set by the apex court, Justice Minallah said, adding that the IHC will also follow these.

The IHC has issued notices to the Islamabad inspector general of police, chief commissioner, and deputy commissioner in this regard.

On Tuesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that police conducted raids on 1,100 homes on Monday night and entered people's houses without any warrants.

He also claimed that his home in Islamabad was under observation, which was why he had left for Jhelum.

On Monday, the house of several PTI leaders and workers were raided with videos circulating on social media showing police raiding the homes of Usman Dar, Hammad Azhar, Malik Waqar Ahmed, Engineer Kashif Kharal, Mazhar Iqbal Gujjar and others.

