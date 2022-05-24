ANL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
May 24, 2022
World

Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran’s Abadan city

Reuters 24 May, 2022

DUBAI: The death toll from a building collapse in the southern Iranian city of Abadan has reached 10, with some people still missing, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The 10-storey residential and commercial building partly collapsed on Monday, leaving at least 80 people under the rubble, according to state TV.

“After hours of emergency efforts, 30 people trapped under the rubble were extracted alive and taken to hospital to treat their injuries,” a deputy governor of the Khuzestan province told IRNA.

Oman, Iran sign trade deals during president visit

The number of people still trapped under the rubble remains unclear.

Iran iRAQ MENA Abadan

