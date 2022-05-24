Yasin Malik case: World urged to stop India from violating prisoners’ rights

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Mullick urged the international community to play its role to stop India from violating fundamental prisoners’ rights in her husband’s case.

Addressing a news conference along with PPP leader Saleem Mandviwalla, she said Yasin Malik has been kept in Tihar jail for the last three and a half years and he has been denied legal access which is against human rights.

She urged the international community to take notice of the one-sided and dubious judicial trial of her husband and avert a possible judicial murder through the ongoing sham proceedings.

Mullick also asked Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to raise the matter at international forums as India is clearly violating the fundamental rights of prisoners.

She feared that India will execute Yasin Malik through the ongoing one-sided and dubious judicial trial of her ailing husband currently held in Tihar Jail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandviwalla assured Mushaal Mullick that Pakistan will take every possible step for the rights of Kashmiris especially Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

He said if Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case can be taken to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) then why Yasin Malik’s case cannot be considered.

Earlier, she also urged the government of Pakistan to declare the Kashmiri freedom fighter a “prisoner of conscience” and to launch a global campaign against Malik’s conviction in fabricated cases by the Indian courts.

