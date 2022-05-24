ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
ASC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
ASL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.32%)
AVN 69.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.45%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.76%)
GGGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.91%)
GGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.54%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.38%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.35%)
KOSM 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-7.19%)
MLCF 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.46%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PRL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
SNGP 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.6%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.27%)
TPL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.99%)
TPLP 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.79%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
TRG 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.32%)
UNITY 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
WAVES 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
YOUW 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.18%)
BR100 4,203 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.81%)
BR30 14,553 Decreased By -356.9 (-2.39%)
KSE100 42,440 Decreased By -660.5 (-1.53%)
KSE30 16,093 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha crack plunges

Reuters 24 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s naphtha crack weakened to the lowest level since December 2020 on Monday after tight supplies in gasoline markets eroded hopes of blendstock demand amid poor downstream margins, market watchers said.

The crack plunged to $55.13 a tonne, down from $66.28 in the last session, and the inter-month spread between first-July and first-half August narrowed in backwardation to zero.

The Gasoline crack in the region also retreated from record levels to $28.85 a barrel on Monday. In physical markets, energy trader Vitol snapped up 150,000 barrels of the benchmark 92-octane grade of gasoline.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s S-Oil Corp said it has resumed production at its No.2 residue fluidized catalytic cracking (RFCC) unit after a blast at its Onsan refinery that killed one person last week.

Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco issued a tender seeking 300,000 barrels of the higher 95-octane grade of motor fuel for delivery between July 5-6. The tender closes on May 31.

gasoline naphtha RFCC S Oil Corp

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s naphtha crack plunges

CM promises pro-poor budget

SBP increases EFS, LTFF rates by 2pc

Over $13bn debt incurred in 10 months: EAD

Rs374m earmarked for Power Division as provisional IBCs

US unveils Asia-Pacific trade framework, but questions remain

PTI’s ‘Azadi March’: govt decides to seal off Islamabad’s ‘Red Zone’

Tarbela dam reaches dead storage level

CJP Bandial among top 100 most influential people

FBR introduces new rules: PSW: Cross-border trade linked to ‘identity evidence’

Economy to improve only after IMF deal: minister

Read more stories