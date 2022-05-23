ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.65%)
WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

Reuters 23 May, 2022

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the UN health agency must be “at the centre” of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms.

“We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO’s annual assembly. “There have been many calls for WHO to change.

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

And there is no question that more change is needed,“ he said.

WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

