WHO chief seeks central role for UN agency in global health

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the UN health agency must be “at the centre” of a global healthcare system while also acknowledging the need for internal reforms.

“We need a stronger and sustainably financed WHO, at the centre of the global health security architecture,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a major speech of the WHO’s annual assembly. “There have been many calls for WHO to change.

And there is no question that more change is needed,“ he said.