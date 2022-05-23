ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.47%)
ASC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.9%)
AVN 69.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.46%)
BOP 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.85%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.5%)
FNEL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
GGGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.74%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.84%)
GTECH 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.81%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.59%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.15%)
PACE 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
SNGP 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.26%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.25%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.65%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.79%)
TREET 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.31%)
TRG 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.25%)
UNITY 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
WAVES 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.63%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
YOUW 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.79%)
BR100 4,221 Decreased By -59.7 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,580 Decreased By -330.2 (-2.21%)
KSE100 42,619 Decreased By -482.1 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,192 Decreased By -174.9 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Vietnam facing ‘huge challenge’ to meet 2022 growth target, deputy PM says

Reuters 23 May, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam has a big challenge to deliver on its economic growth target of 6.0% to 6.5% this year, due to headwinds for its economy and a slower-than-expected global recovery, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 5.03% in the first quarter from a year earlier, faster than an expansion of 4.72% in the same period last year, as the Southeast Asian country reopened more of its manufacturing and exports-led economy after relaxing pandemic restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh told the National Assembly growth momentum was facing headwinds, with global recovery slowed by the impacts of the pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, inflation pressures and a surge in oil prices.

Vietnam sacks head of the country’s main stock exchange over ‘wrongdoing’

He said several supply chains remained disrupted while firms were still facing high input costs.

“In the face of domestic and international developments, it’s a huge challenge to realise 2022 targets, including a target for an economic growth of 6.0% to 6.5%,” Thanh said.

Vietnam would take “flexible measures” to ensure macroeconomic stability and contain inflation, he said.

Vietnam’s consumer prices in April rose 2.64% from a year earlier, led by an increase in transportation, food and construction costs.

Vietnam Southeast Asian country

Comments

1000 characters

Vietnam facing ‘huge challenge’ to meet 2022 growth target, deputy PM says

‘Long march’ to Islamabad on 25th

Tarin underscores need for ‘interim’ setup to deal with myriad economic challenges

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

FBR eyes new taxation steps with a view to achieving Rs7,255bn target

Session postponed to June 6: Punjab PA rejects no-trust motion against Speaker

FBR asked to disclose all amnesty scheme-related details

Track-and-trace system: FBR to issue new deadline to tobacco sector

First baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe

Efforts to douse Balochistan’s forest fire continue: ISPR

Biden warns of potentially ‘consequential’ monkeypox spread

Read more stories