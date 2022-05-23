China makes 10bn yuan available to subsidise grain growers

BEIJING: China’s central government has made available 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) for “one-off” subsidies to support individuals and companies involved in grain cultivation and production, according to a statement published on Sunday by the country’s Ministry of Finance.

The subsidies aim to support grain growers during the summer and autumn harvest and sowing period, to alleviate any impact of rising costs and to “further mobilise farmers’ enthusiasm” for cultivating grain, the statement said.