RLNG supply to improve power supply, help overcome crisis: minister

Press Release 23 May, 2022

FAISALABAD: Work is in full swing on emergency basis for rehabilitation of the power sector and to cope with the current situation being faced by this sector. The receiving of RLNG supply would not only improve the power supply in the country but also help to overcome the power crisis completely said, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr. Khurram Dastgir during his visit to FESCO Headquarters here today.

Minister said that after the supply of RLNG and furnace oil from the Ministry of Petroleum, more gas would be available which would significantly reduce load management during the next few days.

He expressed satisfaction on overall performance of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and said that in view of the current situation, FESCO officers & officials have to work harder, diligently and enthusiastically so that not only FESCO but also the power sector could overcome this difficult situation.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, Engr. Bashir Ahmed briefed him and told that FESCO’s recovery is 100% while its line losses are the lowest as target set by NERPA which reflects the day and night hard work of its staff. He said that FESCO’s distribution system has been upgraded and now FESCO’s distribution system is able to carry maximum load during the summer season.

He further said that FESCO has provided 256 transformer trolleys in all the subdivisions with the aim of restoring power supply immediately in case of any fault in the transformer. He said that FESCO has set up a state-of-the-art Customer Service Center for instant solution of consumer electricity related issues. Similarly, FESCO has introduced a mobile app “FESCO Light” for online information and registration of consumers’ complaints, he added.

