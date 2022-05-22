PTI dissident Noor Alam set to head PAC

ISLAMABAD: Dissident Member of the National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Noor Alam Khan on Monday would be elected unopposed as the new chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), it is learnt.

A session of the PAC has been summoned on Monday (May 23), for the election of the new chairman of the committee.

After the change of the government, the former opposition has become the government, which requires a change in the constitution of the PAC in the Parliament.

Rana Tanvir Ahmed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who was the chairman of the PAC has tendered his resignation.

In the previous session of the PAC, Rana Tanvir had hinted at the appointment of the new chairman of the committee.

The 18th Amendment of the Constitution says that the office of the chairman PAC should be given to the parliamentary opposition.

In the previous government PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, who was the leader of the opposition, was given the chair of the PAC, which was later entrusted to Rana Tanvir Ahmed after his stepping down.

ECP rejects reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI’s Aamir Dogar, and Riaz Fatiana will not be members of the new PAC.

On the other hand, PTI disgruntled MNA Wajiha Qamar will also be made part of the PAC.

According to the sources, the speaker National Assembly would also constitute a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms in the next week to formulate the recommendations for electoral reforms.

However, the sources said that the PTI had refused to forward the names of its senators to the chairman of the committee despite having representation in the Senate.

The government, on the other hand, has decided to go ahead with the formation of the body without the PTI. The NA speaker is expected to form the committee by next week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022