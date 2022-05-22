Voter registration centres to remain open till June 19

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided that voter registration centres will remain open countrywide till June 19 to allow the voters to get their respective records updated.

The decision has been taken in an ECP meeting in order to allow citizens to get their votes registered on present/ permanent addresses mentioned on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). The citizens can also get their respective records corrected/ updated at the ECP display centres in case of any discrepancy.

The ECP has also decided to hold local government (LG) elections in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on July 17. Public notice regarding LG elections in ICT will be issued on May 28, according to ECP. The LG elections are being held on 50 union councils (UCs) of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022